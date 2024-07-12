West seriously concerned over Russia-China solidarity — Erdogan

ANKARA, July 12. /TASS/. The West is seriously concerned over the development of relations between Russia and China and the lack of desired results in Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said upon the return from the NATO summit in the United States.

"We facing a world order where the strong dominate. For instance, Russia is solidary with China. And this seriously worries the West. It is offering all-round support for Ukraine, both financial and material, including weapons and munitions. But despite this assistance, Wester countries have not yet achieved what they wanted in Ukraine. The guarantee and consolation for them is the fact that NATO is existing as a big power led by the United States. It is growing stronger, but, despite its might, it is unable to achieve desired results in its rivalry with other global forces," the Anadolu agency quoted him as saying.

He stressed that his country has a different position in this environment. "We maintain ties with both Russia and Ukraine. And we want to be maximally fair. Such put position may sometime irritate both Russia and Ukraine. But we repeat once again that these two countries are our neighbors and we have serious historical relations with them," he said.

Commenting on the discussion of the treat of a third world war, he said that he doesn’t see such risks. "Frankly speaking, I don’t see such risks and don’t want to see any. Looking back on the causes of past wars and on the measures of precaution that were not taken, obviously, we must be very vigilant and avoid those mistakes. We should rather be speaking about peace, not war. Each step we are taking should lead to peace rather than escalation of tension," the Turkish leader stressed and called on all countries "to make efforts to create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, rather than that of confrontation.".