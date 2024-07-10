Hungary, Turkey call for conference on Ukraine with Russia’s participation

BUDAPEST, July 10. /TASS/. Hungary and Turkey support the idea of an international peace conference on Ukraine with Russia’s participation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said when speaking about Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

The two leaders held talks on Tuesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington to focus on solutions to the Ukraine conflict. Hungary and Turkey "share a similar opinion that a peace conference should be held in the near future, and it will be attended by both warring parties," the foreign minister said in an interview with Hungarian broadcaster M1. He recalled that Russia was not at June’s Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland and therefore "it is impossible to find a solution there in such a format."

In addition, Szijjarto said that Hungary and Turkey had agreed to coordinate their steps, "so that the topic of peace in general could get back into the agenda of international organizations."

Orban described his meeting with Erdogan in Washington as "peacekeeping mission 4.0." Last week, the Hungarian prime minister paid visits to Kiev, Moscow and Beijing to talk about how to put an end to the armed conflict in Ukraine.