Orban's Kiev-Moscow-Beijing tour may exacerbate EU problems — expert

SHANGHAI, July 9. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's trip to China, Russia and Ukraine may further aggravate existing problems within the European Union, Zheng Runyu, an expert from the Center for Russian Studies at the East China Normal University in Shanghai, told a TASS correspondent.

"The reaction of other EU member states to this move by Hungary is noteworthy. Hungary has had many political disagreements with the EU from the very beginning. Orban's visit may further aggravate some problems that already exist in the EU and may also affect the views of some EU member states regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict," the expert believes.

In his opinion, only a few countries are currently able to negotiate directly with Ukraine, Russia and China at once. Meanwhile, the expert believes that Orban's trip will not bring any direct results. "But at least another channel, through which information can be transmitted, has appeared. This kind of mediation role may be useful in the future settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict," Zheng Runyu believes.

The expert also said that Orban's tour is a standalone accomplishment, while Hungary has infused the peace process with a great deal of energy in just a short period of time. "Orban tried to maintain neutrality in relations between Ukraine and Russia, but it is difficult to achieve a real ceasefire only through Hungary's mediation. Orban's visit is more of an expression of support for peace. It is this stance that Hungary is taking to strengthen its role on the international stage. Regardless of whether he succeeds or fails, these actions are a big achievement for Hungary," the expert believes.

On July 8, Orban met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and exchanged views on the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. On July 5, he discussed in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin potential ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and launch peace talks. On July 2, he visited Kiev, where he discussed the issue with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.