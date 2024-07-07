French PM Attal says will tender his resignation on Monday morning

PARIS, July 7. /TASS/. France’s Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has said that he will tender his resignation on Monday evening.

"In lie with the democratic tradition, I will hand in my resignation to the president in the morning on July 8," the BFMTV television channel quoted him as saying after the preliminary results of the early parliamentary elections were made public.

At the same time, he said that he would be ready to continue as prime minister as long as necessary.

"The political situation in our country is unprecedented bearing in mind that the republic is to receive a great number of people in several weeks," he said, referring to the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. "I will be performing my duties as long as necessary."

According to the preliminary results of voting at the earlt parliamentary elections, the leftist New Popular Front is leading in the second round of France’s early parliamentary elections and may count on from 175 to 205 seats in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament). The presidential Together For the Republic coalition is winning from 150 t 175 seats in the national legislature, while the right-wing National Rally may have from 115 to 150 seats.

France will host the Olympic Games from July 26 through August 11.