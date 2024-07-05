Hungarian PM’s Moscow visit marks step towards peace in Ukraine — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, July 5. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visit to Moscow and his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin could mark a step towards peace in Ukraine, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"Arrival in Moscow. Another step towards peace!" Szijjarto, who is accompanying Orban on his trip to Moscow, wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

Tamas Menczer, spokesman for the Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance ruling party, also said that the premier’s efforts could produce positive results. "What Viktor Orban is doing is a peace mission. A ceasefire is possible. It’s a matter of will. We need to talk about it and take action," Menczer told HirTV.

Orban visited the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on July 2 to discuss the prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine with the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky.