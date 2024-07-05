No confirmation of Moscow visit from Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, July 5. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has not confirmed media reports of his potential visit to Moscow to discuss the ways of settling the Ukrainian conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Talking to Kossuth Radio about his next steps following the July 2 visit to Kiev where he met with Vladimir Zelensky, Orban said: "Since these steps are of a very delicate nature, it is only possible to talk about them once they happen."

Earlier, several European media outlets reported the Hungarian premier’s potential visit to Moscow on July 5, citing officials. This information has not yet been confirmed either by Budapest, or Moscow.