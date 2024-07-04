Qatar to continue to help return Russian, Ukrainian children to their families — emir

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Qatar will continue mediation efforts aimed at returning Russian and Ukrainian children to their families, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana.

"I am grateful that you have highlighted the humanitarian role played by Qatar. I want to assure you that we will continue to carry out this work. Thank you very much for the trust in us with regard to the issue of returning Russian and Ukrainian children to their families," he said.

According to the emir, Qatar expects that the future terms of settlement in Ukraine will meet the interests of both sides of the conflict.