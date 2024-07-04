Leaders of SCO member states sign Astana declaration

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The heads of state and governments of SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member states have approved the Astana declaration at their summit in the capital of Kazakhstan, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the SCO summit, the document sets forth approaches of the organization’s member states towards key aspects of the global and regional agenda.

The Russian president stressed that the declaration "additionally highlights the commitment by all the SCO members to forming a fair multipolar world order based on the UN central role, international law and the aspiration of sovereign states for mutual beneficial partnership."