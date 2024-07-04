Chinese leader urges SCO member states to jointly counter external interference

BEIJING, July 4. /TASS/. Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should display solidarity and pool efforts together to counter attempts of external interference in internal affairs, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at the SCO summit on Thursday.

"In the face of real challenges, such as [external] interference and fragmentation, we need to join efforts, displaying solidarity," he stressed.

"We should stand hand in hand against external interference and render each other firm support," he added.

As the Chinese leader specified, the SCO member states should take into account mutual concern on various issues and remove disagreements with each other exclusively peacefully.

"Problems in the course of cooperation need to be resolved with reliance on common positions," he stressed.

The region’s peaceful development is in the hands of the SCO member states, he stressed.

This year, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is chaired by Kazakhstan. The SCO summit is running on July 4 at the Independence Palace in Astana. The summit is being attended by the heads of state and governments of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.