SHANGHAI, July 2. /TASS/. China will hold military drills in the East China Sea off the coast of the eastern Zhejiang province, the Chinese Maritime Safety Administration said.

The drills will kick off at 4:00 a.m. local time on July 3 (8:00 p.m. GMT on July 2) and will be completed at 6:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. GMT) on July 5. The maneuver area will be temporarily closed for navigation.

No further details of the drills were disclosed.