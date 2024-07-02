Turkish troops kill 25 opposition fighters in firefight in northern Syria

BEIRUT, July 2, /TASS/. Turkish army troops have suppressed an uprising by Syrian opposition fighters protesting Ankara closing checkpoints used by local smugglers in the north of Aleppo province.

According to Sham FM radio, at least 25 gang members were killed in gun battles in the border towns of Azaz, Afrin, and Al-Bab. Earlier, Turkish troops sent army reinforcements to the area of the Bab es-Salam and Al-Rai border crossings in northern Syria, where protests broke out by opposition groups unhappy with the closure of the checkpoint.

In turn, Al Mayadeen TV reported that the most violent clashes took place in Afrin (60 km from Aleppo), where militants attacked Turkish checkpoints and military sites.