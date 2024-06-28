European Council approves plans to bolster EU defenses, military sector — Polish premier

BRUSSELS, June 28. /TASS/. The European Council has approved plans to bolster the European Union’s defenses and boost its defense industry, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"Defense plans accepted. Satisfaction. For Poland and Europe," Tusk wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, the EUobserver wrote, citing the draft document, that security and defense issues will come at the forefront of the European Union’s strategic agenda for the next five years.

Member countries are poised to increase their military spending, integrate defense markets, promote joint procurement of weapons and develop new projects in this sphere.