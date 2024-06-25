North Korean trash-carrying balloons arrive in Seoul

SEOUL, June 25. /TASS/. North Korea has been launching trash-carrying balloons towards South Korea for two days in a row, South Korean authorities reported.

"It has been confirmed that North Korean trash-carrying balloons have entered the Seoul airspace," the capital administration warned.

Previously, the authorities warned that balloons, believed to have been launched from North Korea, were detected in the northern part of the Gyeonggi-do Province.

According to South Korea, DPRK launched about 350 balloons last night.