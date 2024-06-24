Hungarian top diplomat says EU should focus on peace in Ukraine, not more military aid

BUDAPEST, June 24. /TASS/. Hungary remains opposed to the allocation of additional funds by the European Union for military aid to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his way to a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

The top diplomat noted that he expected "a new battle between supporters of war and supporters of peace." "Today they want to announce billions of euros in arms supplies to Ukraine," Szijjarto said about the EU leaders' plans. "If even a tenth of this vigor had been invested in promoting peace, there would be far fewer dead and less destruction today," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

Hungary previously came out against the use of Russian assets for this purpose, but as EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said - since Budapest refused to participate in making such a decision, the issue of where exactly the profits from frozen Russian assets would be channeled and how they would be used could also be decided without it.