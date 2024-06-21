CSTO countries agree to invigorate dialogue on peaceful use of outer space — statement

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet Russia-led security bloc, have agreed to invigorate dialogue on issues of international cooperation in the area of space exploration and peaceful use of outer space, according to a joint statement of the CSTO foreign ministers.

The ministers "agreed to invigorate dialogue on a wide spectrum of issues linked with the development of international cooperation between the CSTO member states in the area of space exploration and peaceful use of outer space," the document says.

The countries called for using civilian space systems, including commercial ones, as well as advances in space research and technology solely for peaceful purposes. "We reiterate the inadmissibility of using civilian commercial systems and the corresponding ground infrastructure for undeclared purposes," it says.

The ministers also noted the need for closer coordination between the CSTO countries at international platforms. "We are convinced that joint efforts are needed to preserve outer space for future generations as a space free from armed conflicts and weapons of any type," the statement reads.