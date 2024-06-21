China plans to respond to Japanese sanctions against Chinese companies — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, June 21. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are strongly dissatisfied with Japan's sanctions against several Chinese companies and will take retaliatory measures, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian.

"The Japanese side has not taken into account China’s serious position and persistently abuses illegal sanctions against some states," he said at a briefing.

Lin Jian clarified that Beijing opposes unilateral restrictions that have no legal basis. "China promotes normal, equal, and mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation with Russia. This is our lawful right. External interference is unacceptable," he said.

Earlier, the Japanese government expanded the anti-Russian sanctions lists to include 11 individuals and 42 organizations from Russia, as well as 11 foreign companies from India, Kazakhstan, China, and the United Arab Emirates. The restrictions affected seven organizations from China, including Alpha Trading Investments, Guangzhou Ausay Technology, and Shenzhen Biguang Trading.