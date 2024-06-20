Vietnam, Russia to step up cooperation on defense, security tracks — president

HANOI, June 20./TASS/. Russia and Vietnam intend to give a boost to bilateral cooperation in defense and security, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam said after talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We will step up defense and security cooperation, and together we will fight challenges, new and old [to international stability]," he said.

The Russian and Vietnamese presidents have held bilateral talks at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. At least 11 documents were signed summarizing the talks. In addition, the leaders adopted a statement "On further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership in the context of the 30th anniversary of the implementation of the Russian-Vietnamese Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations."