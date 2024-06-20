Tokyo accuses Moscow of violating UNSC resolutions by cooperating with Pyongyang

TOKYO, June 20. /TASS/. Japan has once again accused Russia of violating the UN Security Council resolution by cooperating with North Korea.

This topic was raised during a regular briefing by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who said that Russia allegedly buys weapons from North Korea, which constitutes a violation of the UN Security Council violation. He also expressed concern over alleged military-technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea. "We are extremely worried about a potential impact [of such cooperation] on the security situation in the region and around our country," he said.

However, he refrained from direct comments on the Russian-North Korean comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, which was signed by the two countries’ leaders during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang. He warned that Japan will continue its efforts in cooperation with the international community to ensure the strict implementation on the UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea to press it to drop its nuclear and missile program

Moscow has repeatedly rejected the West’s allegations that it maintains illegal military-technical cooperation with Pyongyang. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed these allegations as rumors.

Putin paid a state visit to Pyongyang on June 18 and 19. It was a return visit at Kim’s invitation. Kim invited Putin to visit North Korea when he was on a visit to Russia in September 2023. Putin’s talks with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un yielded a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, and agreement on cooperation in the areas of medicine, medical education and science, as well as an agreement on the construction of a motor bridge across the River Tumannaya on the border between the two countries.