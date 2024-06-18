Netherlands’ Rutte 'cautiously optimistic' about his appointment as NATO Secretary General

BRUSSELS, June 18. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said that he is "cautiously optimistic" regarding the support of the main opponent - Hungary - for his candidacy for the NATO Secretary General’s office, he told reporters after the informal EU summit on the upcoming appointments to top EU offices.

"I am cautiously optimistic about Hungary," Rutte said, answering a question whether he is optimistic regarding his appointment to the NATO Secretary General’s office, which has been opposed only by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban until now. In particular, Orban demanded apologies for Rutte’s extremely harsh criticism of Hungary in 2021 for its laws against LGBT propaganda, which included calls to exclude this country from the EU.

Rutte said that he and Orban discussed this issue and agreed to "look into the future." He also said that he will "write a letter" to the prime minister in the upcoming days, which will alleviate all controversies between the two officials. The candidacy of the new Secretary General will be appointed at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington in July.