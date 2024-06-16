Conference in Burgenstock calls for Ukraine’s sovereignty over ZNPP

BURGENSTOCK /Switzerland/, June 16. /TASS/. Participants in the conference on Ukraine, which was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland on June 15 and 16, insist that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant be controlled by Ukraine, according to the conference’s communique released by the Swiss foreign ministry.

The communique was not signed by 13 participating countries.

"Ukrainian nuclear power plants and installations, including Zaporizhye Nuclear Power Plant, must operate safely and securely under full sovereign control of Ukraine and in line with IAEA principles and under its supervision," the document reads. "Any threat or use of nuclear weapons in the context of the ongoing war against Ukraine is inadmissible."

Apart from that, according to the communique, in order to ensure food security, "free, full and safe commercial navigation, as well as access to sea ports in the Black and Azov Seas, are critical." "Ukrainian agricultural products should be securely and freely provided to interested third countries," it emphasizes.

According to the communique, the signatory countries "believe that reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties." "We, therefore, decided to undertake concrete steps in the future in the above-mentioned areas with further engagement of the representatives of all parties," the document says.

According to the official list of participants of June 14, the conference was attended by 100 countries. Russia was not invited. Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ethiopia did not take part either.

The final communique was not supported by Armenia, Brazil, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Colombia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and South Africa.