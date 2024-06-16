Israel announces pause in fighting in southern Gaza Strip for humanitarian purposes

TEL AVIV, June 16. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it will introduce a tactical pause in combat operations from 08:00 to 19:00 (Moscow time) daily in the southern Gaza Strip for humanitarian purposes, according to IDF’s statement.

"As part of ongoing efforts by the IDF and COGAT, to increase the volumes of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and following additional related discussions with the UN and international organizations, starting yesterday (Saturday), a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 08:00 until 19:00 every day until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards," the statement says.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started striking the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.