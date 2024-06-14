Iranian parliament speaker leading in presidential election race — poll

DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. Speaker of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is in the lead among potential presidential candidates, according to a survey conducted by the Shenaakht analytical center.

According to the poll, the Supreme leader’s envoy to the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Saeed Jalili and ex-Iranian Health Minister Masoud Pezeshkian are also in the top three. Some 28.7% of those polled are ready to vote for Ghalibaf, about 20% support Jalili and 13.4% favor Pezeshkian. Other candidates were supported by less than 4%. The poll results also indicated that about 26% of the respondents are remaining undecided.

According to the survey, 53.6% of those polled will definitely vote, while 17.4% have not yet decided and 29% will not take part in the election. According to the analytical center, the survey polled 1,000 people on June 10-13, 2024.

Candidates put in their bids for president of the Islamic republic from May 30 to June 3. On Sunday, the election headquarters at the Iranian Interior Ministry published an official list of candidates for the vote set for June 28. Six people will be vying for the post.