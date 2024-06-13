US, Ukraine sign 10-year security agreement — Reuters

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden signed a 10-year security agreement with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy, Reuters reported.

"The parties recognize this agreement as supporting a bridge to Ukraine’s eventual membership in the NATO alliance," the agreement reads, according to Reuters. "To ensure Ukraine’s security, both sides recognize Ukraine needs a significant military force, robust capabilities, and sustained investments in its defense industrial base that are consistent with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) standards."

The document notes that the US intend to provide Ukraine with materiel, training and advising, sustainment, intelligence, security, defense industrial, institutional, and other support.