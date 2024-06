DUBAI, June 11. /TASS/. Hamas’ amendments to the Israel-proposed Gaza ceasefire deal envisage the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the entire Palestinian enclave, the Al-Jazeera television channel reported, citing its sources.

According to the sources, Hamas insists that Israel withdraw its force from the territory of the Rafah crossing and the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land along Gaza’s border with Egypt.