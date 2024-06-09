Parents of Russian citizen freed from Hamas captivity to meet son in Israel

TEL AVIV, June 9. /TASS/. The parents of Russian citizen Andrey Kozlov, who was freed from the captivity of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas during Saturday's operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), will meet their son in Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Andrey Kozlov's parents flew to Israel from Russia, the newspaper said, citing the Israeli Foreign Ministry. According to it, they will arrive in Israel on Sunday morning and then go to the medical center where their son is currently being treated. The Israeli Consulate General in St. Petersburg is assisting in the trip of Kozlov's parents to Israel, the Jerusalem Post added.

Earlier, the Israeli army's press service reported a special operation in the Nuseirat area in the central part of the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the release of four Israelis who were kidnapped on October 7. They are Noa Agramani (25), Almog Meir (21), Shlomi Ziv (40) and Andrey Kozlov (27), who also holds Russian citizenship. Hamas responded to the operation by threatening to increase the number of hostages by capturing Israeli soldiers during the fighting in Gaza.

According to the enclave's media office, 210 Palestinians were killed and more than 400 injured in the Nuseirat operation. The enclave's Health Ministry has not yet commented on this information.