Sandu’s government braces for war - Moldovan ex-president

ST. PETERSBURG, June 9. /TASS/. The incumbent Moldovan government, led by President Maia Sandu, is getting ready for a war, former President of Moldova Igor Dodon said in an interview to TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Regrettably, what Maia Sandu has been doing over the past 12 or 18 months is getting ready for a war. Constant exercises with NATO soldiers are held on the territory of Moldova, which is supposed to be a neutral country. US planes land in airports of Moldova. A transit of unknown classified cargo from Romania, from NATO to Ukraine, is taking place," Dodon said.

"She increased the defense ministry’s budget four-fold. She is buying radars and weapons," he said. "All these factors show that Maia Sandu and her sponsors are preparing Moldova for a war."

"We are alarmed," the Moldovan politician continued. "We do hope that nothing will happen before the presidential election, and that after the presidential election Moldova will have a different president, who will guarantee peace. Maia Sandu is the path towards war."

Dodon fears that Sandu and her policies are similar to measures earlier taken by Ukraine, and this may result in a military conflict.

"All these actions are taking us to destabilization, to war. This is not what we need," the ex-president said.

