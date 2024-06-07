Zimbabwe welcomes business, cooperation with Russia — president

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Zimbabwe welcomes business and cooperation with Russia in all areas, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Zimbabwe is open for business and cooperation, partnership with Russia in all sectors of the economy. The catalyst for growth is modern technology and innovation. Zimbabwe invites brothers from Russia to explore business opportunities in our country," the president emphasized.

Zimbabwe can become a factor in ensuring food security in Southern Africa. According to the president, Africa has proven to be a reliable partner and should be included in global supply chains. There is a need to develop the productive capacity of Africa, which has vast tracts of fertile land.