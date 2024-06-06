Allowing Ukraine to attack Russia with Western weapons to escalate tensions — Szijjarto

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Allowing the Ukrainian armed forces to attack Russia with Western weapons will lead to an escalation of the conflict and is a direct threat to Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"What we have seen in a last few years is that huge steps have been made towards the escalation of this war," he told reporter Pavel Zarubin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that Hungary is alarmed by the situation as it is a neighbor of Ukraine. "All risks of war escalation pose a direct threat to Hungary," he emphasized.

The top Hungarian diplomat also reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace talks.

