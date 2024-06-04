Houthis launch missile attack on military target in southern Israel

DUBAI, June 4. /TASS/. Yemen's Houthis from the Ansar Allah rebel movement launched a ballistic missile attack on a military target in the city of Eilat, located in southern Israel, the military spokesman for the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah, Yahya Saria, announced.

"The Yemeni armed forces launched a Palestine ballistic missile attack on an Israeli enemy military target in the Umm al-Rashrash area (the Arabic name for Eilat - TASS) in the south of occupied Palestine," he said on the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

According to Sarya's statement, the Palestine ballistic missile was used by the Houthis for the first time, its characteristics are unknown. The spokesman for the Iran-backed group says the missile reached its target.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that they had intercepted a missile in the skies over the Red Sea. According to the army press service, the interception was carried out using the Hetz anti-missile system. Due to the missile threat, an air raid alert was declared in the Eilat area for the first time since May 27. There were no reports of casualties.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement announced that it would conduct strikes on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli vessels from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceases its military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November of last year.