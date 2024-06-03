US Department of Justice mum on new Russian inquiry about Nord Stream pipelines

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice elected not to comment on a new inquiry in respect of explosions at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines sent by Moscow to Washington.

"We decline to comment," the Department of Justice told TASS.

Additional inquiries were sent to the US, Germany, France and Cyprus, official spokesman of the Russian Office of Prosecutor General Andrey Ivanov said earlier.

"Despite facts in place, competent authorities of the US, Cyprus and France did not investigate circumstances of financing and other facilitation in committing the said acts of terrorism, while German competent authorities evade discharging their international obligations to cooperate with the Russian Federation," the spokesman noted.