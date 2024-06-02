Israeli army carries out massive strikes on Gaza Strip — media

TEL AVIV, June 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces carried out massive strikes on targets in the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning, Israel’s Walla news outlet reported.

According to the media outlet, the eastern and southern neighborhoods of the city of Rafah, the city of Deir al-Balah, the southern part of Gaza City and the Al-Bureij area came under fire. In addition, Israeli missile boats attacked targets in northern Gaza.

Walla added that the Israeli army was also conducting raids against suspected terrorists in the West Bank.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, announced a total blockade of Gaza, started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria, and launched a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.