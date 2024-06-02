Hezbollah shelled artillery battalion’s headquarters in north Israel

BEIRUT, June 2. /TASS/. Hezbollah militia units delivered a rocket strike against the Ga’aton border district in north Israel, where the 411th air defense artillery battalion’s headquarters are located, according to the statement posted on the Telegram channel of the Hezbollah military information service.

Fire was opened earlier against the artillery battery in Khirbet-Mayer, it said. "Islamic resistance fighters attacked Israeli position in response to aggressive attacks against peaceful settlements in south Lebanon," the service reported.

Over the day, Hezbollah units staged ten operations against the Israel Defense forces. Israeli’s settlements of Netu’a, Hanita and Shomera were under mortar shelling in the second half of the day.