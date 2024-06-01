Turkish troops may be withdrawn from Syria if border security ensure — Defense Minister

ANKARA, June 1. /TASS/. Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler speculated that Turkish troops could be withdrawn from Syria if total security of the border is ensured.

"We can consider an option to withdraw our troops from Syria after the security of our border is completely ensured, and if such need arises," the minister said, according to TRT.

He claimed that it was Turkey who "saved Syria from ISIS [Islamic State, outlawed in Russia] militants" and pointed out that Ankara is ready to aid Damascus in reinforcement of its security, preparation of a new Constitution and holding elections.

The minister also touched upon the issue of local elections, scheduled for June 11, in northern parts of Syria, where Kurdish militias, deemed terrorist in Turkey, operate.

"We underscored that this [elections] is unacceptable from the standpoint of Syria’s territorial integrity and will it will have negative consequence for peace and calm in the region. We will not allow Turkey to be faced with a fact [the elections] that contradicts our national security and territorial integrity of our neighbors," Guler said.

Turkey’s complaint lies with the fact that Kurdish organizations, affiliated with the Kurdistan’s Workers Party (PKK), outlawed in the republic, operate in northern parts of Syria, and their activists could be elected to local bodies of power, which contradicts the principle of national security of Turkey, its anti-terrorist doctrine, and could lead to division of Syria.