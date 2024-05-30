Hungary to speak out against mission in Ukraine at NATO meeting — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, May 30. /TASS/. Budapest will speak out against a NATO mission in Ukraine at an informal meeting of the bloc’s top diplomats in Prague on May 30-31, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"NATO’s decision to strengthen its coordinating role in weapons supplies and Ukrainian troop training means a step beyond the red line that we drew ourselves two years ago. Preparations for a NATO mission in Ukraine has been in full swing in recent weeks but this runs counter to the idea of alliance because it was created for defense purposes and even its secretary general said earlier in the week that none of the NATO allies is in danger," Szijjarto told Hungarian journalists following a Council of the EU meeting in Brussels.

The top Hungarian diplomat said that he would speak against the bloc’s mission in Ukraine at the Prague meeting with his counterparts from NATO countries. According to him, "considerable debate is expected" at the meeting.

"We don’t need to use bellicose rhetoric and create military tensions. NATO is not an offensive alliance but a defensive one," the top diplomat stressed. However, he expects that "preparations for a NATO mission in Ukraine, which are well underway, may get a boost" at the Prague meeting. Szijjarto explained that sentiment in favor of continuing military operations in Ukraine were extremely strong both in the EU and NATO.

Budapest has warned its allies that "Hungarian soldiers will not take part in such operations, and they won’t be able to use Hungarian territory or Hungarian taxpayer money for these purposes," the foreign minister said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced earlier that Hungary would reassess its role in the North Atlantic Alliance as it’s unwilling to take part in operations beyond NATO’s borders. Szijjarto said that "it remains unclear how the goal will be achieved but Hungarian taxpayer money won’t be spent on that.".