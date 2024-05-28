Over 20 civilians killed in Israeli strike on Rafah — TV

BEIRUT, My 28. /TASS/. More than 20 civilians have died in the al-Mawasi humanitarian area west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip as a result of an Israeli airstrike, the Al Mayadeen television channel said.

According to Al Mayadeen, the strike was delivered on tent camps in the humanitarian area, leaving dozens of people wounded.

The TV channel reported earlier that clashes between Israeli troops and the Palestinian resistance forces were taking place near Rafah’s administration building.