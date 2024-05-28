Australia calls on Israel to immediately stop operation in Rafah — Foreign Ministry

SYDNEY, May 28. /TASS/. Australia condemned the IDF strikes at Rafah and urged Israel to immediately stop the military operation in the city.

"Israel’s strikes have had horrific and unacceptable consequences," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement, published on her X page. "Australia has been very clear that Israel must not proceed with its operation in Rafah - where more than 2.3 million people are sheltering."

Late on Sunday, the Israeli military carried out a strike at Rafah; at least eight missiles hit the tent camp in the Tell al Sultan area near the UNRWA warehouse. According to the latest reports, at least 40 people were killed, most of them - women and children. The IDF press office said that the General Staff apparatus initiated an investigation into the death of civilians in the strike area.

On May 24, the UN International Court ruled that Israel must stop the offensive in Rafah and any other action that may negatively affect the city population. The court also obliged Israel to keep the Rafah checkpoint open for provision of aid to the Palestinian population.