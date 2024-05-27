Biden seeks war with Russia to boost approval rating, US journalist opines

NEW YORK, May 27. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden may want to go to war with Russia to raise his approval rating ahead of the presidential election in the country, US Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh said in an interview with Davidekyo YouTube Channel.

"I don’t know why. But one thing I can tell you about presidents - they (members of Joe Biden’s administration - TASS) have noted that the presidents like Lincoln and Roosevelt who win wars, become famous presidents, great presidents. So they always have that itch, and particularly a president of war always gets better ratings than a president not at war," the journalist opined.

In late April, Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The package was worth $95 billion. It includes $61 billion for Ukraine.

The statement released by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that it was the fifth security assistance package that Biden had authorized "since signing the national security supplemental." According to Blinken, the weapons from previous packages have already been handed over to Kiev. Washington "will move this new assistance as quickly as possible," the press release said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated that sending more weapons to Ukraine will not bring a change in the situation on the front, but will merely drag out the conflict.