At least 8 killed in Israeli strike on Central Gaza

DUBAI, May 23. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported.

According to the report, the Israeli military blew up several residential buildings in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the heart of the Palestinian enclave. The attack left at least eight people dead, mostly women and children. An unknown number of people were injured, and the Palestinian authorities expect more dead bodies to be found under the rubble of the collapsed buildings.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.