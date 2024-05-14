Israel hits Hamas headquarters in UNRWA school in Gaza — IDF

TEL AVIV, May 14. /TASS/. Israel used precision weapons to hit a central Hamas headquarters housed in school operated by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Nuseirat camp in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Based on IDF and ISA (Israeli Security Agency - TASS) intelligence, the IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) carried out a precise strike on a central Hamas war room commanders embedded inside an UNRWA school in the area of Nuseirat. The war room was used by terrorist operatives in Hamas' military wing," it said, adding that the strike was carried out with the use of "precise munitions in order to minimize harm to uninvolved civilians."

According to the IDF, fifteen militants of terrorist organizations were eliminated as a result of the strike, with more than ten being Hamas members.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically exploits the civilian population and institutions as human shields for their terrorist activities against the State of Israel," it added.