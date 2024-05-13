Germany to give Ukraine IRIS-T air defense system in May — ambassador

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Germany is set to transfer another IRIS-T air defense system to Kiev in May, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said.

"We already have two of our Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine these days, and we will bring another one here, a third one," he said on Ukrainian television. "In addition to the Patriot system, there is also the IRIS-T system. We already have several systems here, and another one will arrive in May."

Germany also provided Ukraine with Gepard self-propelled air defense systems and a completely new system that was developed in Germany: the Skynex, he said.

On April 13, the German Defense Ministry said Berlin would soon send Ukraine another Patriot system from the Bundeswehr's inventories. So far, Kiev has received two Patriot systems from Germany.

Ukrainian officials regularly ask the West for air defense systems and missiles for them, especially insisting on Patriot systems. Earlier, Kiev wanted to receive five to seven more units. In early April, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Ukraine sought to have 25 Patriot systems. Russia has repeatedly stated that the West, by sending arms to Ukraine and helping train Ukrainian soldiers, only prolongs the conflict, while not changing the situation on the battlefield.