IDF promises to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza in coming days

TEL AVIV, April 28. /TASS/. The amount of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip will be increased within days, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

"Over the last few weeks, the amount of humanitarian aid going into Gaza has significantly increased. In the coming days, the amount of aid going into Gaza will continue to scale-up even more. Food; water; medical supplies; shelter equipment and other aid: more of it is going into Gaza than ever before," the IDF quoted him as saying.

"This increase in aid is a result of increased effort, among them: opening the Israeli port of Ashdod; and a new crossing that was opened into Northern Gaza; and increasing the amount of aid coming from Jordan — through Israel — entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Humanitarian Aid Crossing. We also facilitated the opening of dozens of bakeries in the north and south of Gaza, together with the World Food Program," he said.

According to the spokesman, the Israeli military jointly with the United States Central Command is working on a temporary pier at the Gaza coast to receive cargoes there, which "will further increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza."

"Getting aid to the people of Gaza is a top priority —because our war is against Hamas, not against the people of Gaza. We seek to help alleviate the suffering of the civilians in Gaza that has resulted from the war that Hamas started on October 7th, when it massacred and kidnapped Israelis," he stressed.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.