Germany lukewarm to China’s idea of international investigation into Nord Stream blasts

BERLIN, April 27. /TASS/. The German Foreign Ministry has rebuffed China’s proposal to hold a UN-led international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream underwater pipelines.

"The investigation is already being conducted by the German Public Prosecutor General’s Office," a ministry spokesman told TASS.

On April 26, China's deputy envoy to the UN, Geng Shuang, said his country calls for an international investigation into the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline. He said countries would cooperate with Russia as part of the investigation.

The Chinese diplomat urged the international community and the UN Security Council to "avoid double standards" in the matter.

The Nord Stream AG company reported on September 27, 2022 that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage the day before. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the pipelines on September 26. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office started an investigation into the case as an attack of international terrorists.

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh later published an article where he said, citing a source, that explosives under the pipelines were planted by US Navy divers, with support from Norwegian specialists, in June 2022. The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that the attack on the pipeline was the handiwork of a certain "pro-Ukrainian group" that acted without US authorization.