Most agents at Security Service of Ukraine set on war with Russia — former officer

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Most agents at the Security Service of Ukraine came to the agency after the events of 2014, so they have their minds set on war with Russia and are unlikely to come to their senses, according to former employee Vasily Prozorov.

"In 2014, after the Maidan uprising, a lot of the service’s employees simply quit. By 2019, 70% of the staff was replaced," he told TASS in the first interview after surviving a recent assassination attempt. "Most of them are people who came after the Maidan uprising, who live and serve, let's say, in the paradigm of war with Russia. They did not have a different way of thinking. It is extremely difficult to count on any better judgement on their part. They are ideological, motivated enemies."

Prozorov moved to Russia before the special military operation. An improvised explosive device went off under the bottom of Prozorov’s Toyota Land Cruiser Prado sport utility vehicle in Moscow on April 12. An investigation into the attempted assassination is underway. Prozorov said the Kiev regime is behind the attack.