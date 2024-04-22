EU Council to discuss weapons supplies to Ukraine, Russian assets, sanctions on Iran

BRUSSELS, April 22. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers will once again focus on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East at a regular meeting in Luxemburg on Monday.

On the eve of the summit, a high-ranking EU diplomat told reporters that the foreign ministers will discuss prompt deliveries of anti-aircraft defense systems to Ukraine, including more Patriot batteries. EU defense ministers will join the discussions.

Also, the EU Council will consider using immobilized Russian assets to help Kiev.

As regards the Middle East, the bloc’s foreign ministers will weigh expanding more sanctions on Iran over the latest escalation in the region triggered by the Israeli airstrike on Iran’s consulate building in Damascus and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks. The EU foreign ministers are expected to focus on finding ways to resolve the Gaza conflict.