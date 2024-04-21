Congress of Moldovan opposition politicians taking place in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The congress of Moldovan politicians and members of the Moldovan public supporting the Republic of Moldova’s joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and opposing integration with the European Union (EU) has started work in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reports.

Among the participants are Governor of the autonomous Gagauzia region of Moldova Evgenia Gutsul, leader of the Sor Party Ilan Shor, parliamentary deputy Marina Tauber.

Representatives of the Revival, Chance, Victorie, Alternative and Rescue Force of Moldova parties also take part in the event.