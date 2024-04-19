West close to sending military to Ukraine, this would 'drag Europe to bottom' — Orban

BUDAPEST, April 19. /TASS/. The West is one step away from sending troops to Ukraine and this military whirlpool can drag Europe to the bottom, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is quoted as saying by the online resource Index.

"Today in Brussels there is a pro-war majority. The mood in Europe is bellicose. The logic of war dominates politics. I see preparations for war on the part of everyone and everywhere. NATO’s secretary-general has said he wants to set up a NATO mission in Ukraine. The European leaders are already involved in war, <...> they see this war as their own war and are waging it as such. At first it was just about sending helmets, then it was about sanctions, but not about energy, of course. But then it came to the sending of weapons: first, firearms, then tanks, airplanes, financial aid of more than tens of billions of euros, and now somewhere around 100 billion euros. But this money and these weapons do not make the situation better. In fact, it is getting worse. We are one step away from the West sending the military to Ukraine. This military whirlpool can drag Europe to the bottom. Brussels is playing with fire and angering God," Orban said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron did not explicitly rule out the possibility of sending ground troops of Western countries to the zone of the special military operation. The director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, said on March 19 that France was already preparing a military contingent to be sent to Ukraine.