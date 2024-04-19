Iran has no plans to immediately retaliate to attack on its soil — agency

LONDON, April 19. /TASS/. Tehran does not plan to immediately retaliate amid reports of an attack on Iranian soil, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified senior Iranian official.

"The foreign source of the incident has not been confirmed. We have not received any external attack, and the discussion leans more towards infiltration than attack," the news agency quoted him as saying.

Iranian media outlets reported that drones had been detected over the Isfahan Province at about 3:00 a.m. local time on Friday (11:30 p.m. GMT on Thursday). According to state television, air defenses downed three drones over the city of Isfahan. The Tasnim news agency, in turn, reported that no missiles were fired at Iran. Press TV said, citing sources, that Iranian cities had not been attacked by another country.

ABC News reported earlier, citing a US official, that Israel had conducted a missile strike on a target in Iran. CNN noted, citing a US official, that the strike came in retaliation to Iran’s April 13 attack on Israel.