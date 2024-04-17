Romania now hosts as many as 11 F-16 jets for training of Ukrainian pilots

BUCHAREST, April 17. /TASS/. Romania is now hosting 11 fighter jets at the European F-16 training center after three more of these aircraft arrived from the Netherlands, the Romanian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The statement followed a meeting between the Romanian and Dutch defense ministers, Angel Tilvar and Kajsa Ollongren, on the occasion of the jets’ arrival at Romanian Air Force 86th Air Base near the town of Fetesti.

"During the talks, the close cooperation between the two ministries was underscored, especially as part of the joint project of the European F-16 training center," the statement said. "The center is a unique facility that provides training opportunities for pilots from Romania, allied countries in the region, as well as Ukraine. Minister Tilvar welcomed the arrival of three more aircraft, which will add to the eight already in use at the center."

The ministers expressed their willingness to find a way for the center to continue to operate beyond 2025, according to the statement.

Ollongren flew to Romania aboard one of the fighter jets and was met in midair by two other F-16s, which carried Tilvar and Romanian Chief of Defense Staff Gheorghita Vlad.