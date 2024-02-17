Zelensky accuses West of Ukrainian forces surrendering Avdeevka

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky virtually accused Western countries of the fact that Russia had gained the upper hand in the situation in Avdeevka and explained it by an "artificial deficit" of weapons.

"Our actions are limited only by the sufficiency and length of range of our strength," he said, adding, "unfortunately keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficit of weapons, particularly in deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war."

Zelensky also admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to retreat from Avdeevka in order to avoid being surrounded. He also admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been on the defensive since October last year.

The new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky announced earlier that he had decided to withdraw Ukrainian units from Avdeevka. At the same time commander of the Tavria group of troops Alexander Tarnavsky said that units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had already left Avdeevka for previously prepared positions.