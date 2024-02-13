US, UK deliver strikes on Houthi targets in western Yemen — TV

DUBAI, February 13. /TASS/. The territory of western Yemen’s Al Hudaydah Governorate, which is controlled by the Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah, came under attack from US and UK forces, according to Al Mayadeen television.

Houthi targets near Al Tuhayta were attacked, the TV channel specified.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement announced that it would conduct strikes on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli vessels from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceases its military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November of last year.

In response to Ansar Allah’s actions, US officials announced the formation of an international coalition and the preparation of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. On the night of January 12, US and UK forces launched strikes using aircraft, ships and submarines against Yemeni rebel movement targets in a number of cities, including Sanaa and Hodeidah. The targets included missile sites, UAVs and the Houthis’ radar stations.

In the only comment on January 12, Houthi Spokesman Yahya Saria said that five people were killed and six others were injured in US and UK attacks.